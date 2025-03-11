Karnataka: Two involved in theft and illegal slaughter of cattle arrested

Karwar: The Karwar district police have arrested two accused involved in the theft and illegal slaughter of cattle in the Salgoda and Kondakul areas.

The arrested are identified as Waseem and Muzammil.

Briefing media about the case, Superintendent of Police Narayan M stated that a case had been registered at the Honnavar Police Station on January 19, 2025, under Sections 4 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, along with BNS Sections 325 and 303(2). A special team was formed under the guidance of senior police officials to track down the accused.

The accused, Waseem and Muzammil, had fled from Dharwad, making it challenging to trace their movements.

“Our teams analyzed CCTV footage from 130 locations and conducted searches in multiple districts, including Haveri, Davanagere, Gadag, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi, as well as in other states like Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra,” SP Narayan M said.

He further added that despite no immediate leads, the investigation continued.

Based on technical and manual intelligence of PSI Manjunath, the police learned that one of the accused, Muzammil, had returned to his residence in Bhatkal. A team was deployed there while another was tracking Waseem in Mumbai.

On March 9 at 2 pm the police team apprehended Waseem Suleman Mirjanakar near Fakir Bazaar in Mumbai. The next day, on March 10 at 8 am Muzammil was arrested near his residence in Bhatkal.

The SP commended the efforts of the investigating officers and personnel from Honnavar Police Station and the sub-division for their dedication in successfully tracking and arresting the accused.