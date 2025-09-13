Karnataka: Truck Rams Ganesh Procession, 8 Dead, 22 Injured

Hassan: In an unfortunate incident, eight people were killed while 22 were injured after a truck hit a procession heading for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Friday, as per officials.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari stated that the incident occurred when the procession was hit by a truck.

"8 people have died, and 22 people have been injured and are receiving treatment at HIMS Hospital. Among them, one person is in critical condition. In a private hospital, seven people are also undergoing treatment, and their condition is said to be normal. The police are yet to provide information on the exact cause of the incident.

According to eyewitness accounts, the procession was moving along, with a large number of youths participating. It is being said that the truck hit the divider. There are reports that engineering college students were present, and details about this still need to be confirmed," Kumari told reporters here.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed grief on the death of the people and offered condolences to the families of the bereaved, and provided a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families.