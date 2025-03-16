Karnataka to Upgrade Healthcare Infrastructure in Raichur District

Raichur: The Karnataka government has planned a major upgrade of healthcare infrastructure in Raichur district, including the construction of a district hospital in Lingsugur and an MCH (Maternal and Child Health) hospital in Devadurga, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of Mega Health Camp 2025 in Manvi town on Saturday.

The camp, organized in collaboration with the National Health Mission, district administration, Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and other departments, aims to provide free medical check-ups and treatment to residents.

“Eight new primary health centers have been approved for Raichur district. The primary health centers in Gabbur and Potnal have been upgraded to community health centers. Four 30-bed community health centers are being upgraded to 50-bed hospitals. Steps have been taken to construct a district hospital in Lingsugur and an MCH hospital in Devadurga, with foundation-laying ceremonies to be conducted soon,” Minister Rao said.

"This is the second such camp in the state, following the one held in Chamarajanagar, where over 10,000 people benefited. The next camp is planned in Saundatti, Belagavi district. The government is committed to improving healthcare access, and people should use these facilities to get treatment at minimal cost," he said.

Rao highlighted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has distributed health cards to over 20 lakh people.

He announced that Rs 360 crore has been allocated in the budget to reduce maternal mortality and improve medical facilities across the state.