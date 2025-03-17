Karnataka to Reserve 74 Assembly Seats for Women by 2028

Bengaluru:President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday stated women’s reservation is coming into effect soon which will pave the way for 74 Assembly seats reserved for women out of 24 seats in the State in the elections of 2028.

Regarding 74 seats reserved for women, he said “My aim is not to field my wife/daughter to contest the Assembly elections in 2028 but workers should gain enough strength to face the elections."

He said while addressing the gathering at the induction of newly elected president of Karnataka Youth Congress Committee Manjunath Gowda in Bengaluru.

He exuded confidence of his party retaining power in Karnataka in 2028 elections and also the return of the Congress party to power at the Centre in 2029 under leaders Rahul Gandhi and president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge.

In order to retain power in Karnataka, the KPCC president wanted party workers to strive hard for the success of party nominees in ensuing polls for Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Pancahayat and City Corporations.

He called upon the party workers to fight Bharatiya Janata Party at the booth levels and asked newly elected Youth Congress president Manjunath Gowda to constitute a 25-member task force at every booth level.

Newly elected Youth Congress president Manjunath Gowda said the country has been witnessing efforts to stir up communal amity and constant attempts being made to disturb peace and harmony of Karnataka by misleading youths.

Apart from rise in communal disturbances, Gowda said unemployment has been on the rise and unemployed youths are taking the path of falling prey to drug mafia.

He observed the country has been lagging behind China in development but the government in power at the Centre has not taken note of the country lagging behind the neighbouring country.

Minister of Revenue Krishna Byregowda spoke.