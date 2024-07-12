Top
Karnataka to Link Farmers' Aadhaar to IP Set Numbers for Accurate Power Allocation

Gururaj A Paniyadi
11 July 2024 9:10 PM GMT
Energy Minister KJ George. (Image by Arrangement)

BELLARY: Energy Minister KJ George has said that linking farmers' Aadhaar numbers to their IP set RR numbers is intended to ensure accurate record-keeping.

Speaking at a press conference in Ballari Zilla Panchayat hall, the minister said "This initiative aims to provide clarity on the number of irrigation pump sets (IP sets) in Karnataka and their electricity requirements."

"Currently, agricultural pump sets up to 10 HP are provided free electricity. However, the exact power needs of these pump sets are unclear. Illegal pump sets exacerbate power issues for regular sets. Linking RR numbers of IP sets with Aadhaar will help determine the exact number of pump sets and their power needs, facilitating adequate power supply," he said.

"There are many illegal pump sets in the state, with some individuals using them to pump water from rivers and canals. Illegal pump sets with a capacity of more than 10 horsepower will be disconnected. However, power supply will continue for pump sets up to 10 horsepower until alternative arrangements are made," he said.

George reassured the public of the state’s commitment to providing uninterrupted power, noting that even during droughts, farmers received seven hours of electricity daily without load shedding.

"We will ensure electricity is available as per demand. However, there are occasional supply interruptions. District-level meetings will be held once in every three months to address these issues and guarantee adequate power supply," he added.

The minister also outlined plans to regularize illegal IP sets located within 500 meters of power transformers. For pump sets beyond this distance, farmers will be provided with solar pump sets under the Kusum B scheme, which includes a 30 percent subsidy from the Central Government and a 50 percent subsidy from the state, leaving farmers to cover the remaining 20 percent.

The Minister announced a statewide recruitment drive for 2,000 linemen, set to be initiated within the next 15 days.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

