Karnataka to Host Rural Water and Sanitation Summit on October 29

In an effort to tackle pressing rural water and sanitation issues, the Karnataka Rural Water and Sanitation Summit is set to take place in Bengaluru on October 29. Themed “Innovations for Securing Water and Sanitation in Rural Areas,” the event is being jointly organized by the Department of Information Technology and the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.Minister for IT and Rural Development, Priyank Kharge, highlighted the summit's focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address water pollution, waste management, and desalination in rural areas. "The key objectives include improving water quality, piloting advanced purification systems, and promoting eco-friendly waste processing to reduce water usage. We are committed to supporting projects that offer modern solutions to rural water shortages and sanitation challenges," Kharge said.The summit will bring together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers to foster collaboration and share innovative ideas. Startups and innovators with groundbreaking solutions to rural water and sanitation issues are encouraged to submit their proposals, with the chance to present their ideas during a special session at the summit. Selected startups will be awarded a minimum of Rs 25 lakh in prize money.This initiative aims to explore and support emerging technologies that can enhance rural industrial growth while addressing critical water and sanitation needs.