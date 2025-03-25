Karnataka to Host Mass Seemantha Ceremonies Across Districts from Next Year

The Karnataka government will organize mass Seemantha (baby shower) ceremonies across all districts starting next March, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar announced on Monday.Speaking at an event marking International Women’s Day, World Disability Day, and Senior Citizens’ Day, Hebbalkar highlighted the initiative’s goal of celebrating motherhood while enhancing government outreach. As part of the event, a symbolic mass Seemantha ceremony was held for 3,000 pregnant women, with the minister performing the ritual on stage."From next year, the Mass Seemantha program will be a key part of Women's Day celebrations in all districts throughout March," she stated.Hebbalkar emphasized the government's commitment to maternal and child well-being, noting that pregnant women receive regular nutritious food and medical care. She also highlighted welfare schemes such as the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, and the Gruha Jyoti scheme, which offers free electricity to households."A child’s development begins in the womb, and a positive environment ensures a bright future for the nation. Through this initiative, we hope to encourage expectant mothers to raise responsible and knowledgeable citizens," she added.Following the ceremony, the minister personally served meals to pregnant women and joined them for lunch, drawing public attention. She also interacted with beneficiaries and took selfies with them.As part of the event, the government distributed battery-operated wheelchairs, Braille watches, and laptops to 100 differently-abled individuals. Additionally, Hebbalkar inaugurated a regional exhibition and sales stalls promoting women’s self-help groups (SHGs), with participants from Belagavi, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Karwar, Gadag, and Dharwad showcasing handicrafts, textiles, Lambani attire, bamboo products, and handmade bags.The minister also outlined modernization efforts in the Women and Child Development Department, including the introduction of hi-tech Anganwadis and government Montessori classes. She reaffirmed that the department will take the lead in organizing mass Seemantha ceremonies statewide to strengthen community engagement and government outreach.