Karnataka to Educate Rural Kids on Water Conservation

As summer approaches and water scarcity becomes a growing concern in Karnataka, rural children will soon receive hands-on lessons in water conservation. To raise awareness from an early age, Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has directed officials to organize special programs at Gram Panchayat ‘Arivu Kendras’ across the state on World Water Day (March 22).

As part of the ‘Oduva Belaku’ initiative for March, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department will conduct sessions to educate children on the importance of water, its judicious usage, conservation, and rainwater harvesting.

Kharge has also instructed officials to organize sessions covering village drinking water supply systems, water sources, pipeline safety, sanitation around hand pump borewells, and rainwater harvesting techniques. Additionally, children will be taken on field visits to observe how drinking water is supplied to villages.

Meanwhile, to mark World Forestry Day on March 21, the department, in collaboration with the Social Forestry Department, will conduct a tree-planting drive in schools. Students will plant saplings within school premises and take responsibility for nurturing them.