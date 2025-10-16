Karnataka to Develop New Inland Waterway in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Maritime Board is set to develop a new inland waterway in Mangaluru, linking Hoige Bazaar and Kuloor Bridge in Mangaluru.

An Environmental Public Hearing in connection to the project was held today at Old Port, South Wharf Godown in Mangaluru where the activists and public put forth their concern before the meeting headed by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner.

The project includes construction of RCC jetties at Kuloor and near Hoige Bazaar, each 25 metres long and 13 metres wide, with piles and hard surfacing areas for vessels. Terminal buildings with a plinth area of 877.15 sqm, floating jetties, pontoons, and two Ro-Ro vessels will be deployed to carry passengers and cargo.

According to officials the Ro-Ro vessels are expected to carry around 200 passengers daily, completing six trips per vessel per day, with a combined annual cargo capacity of 1.752 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Approach roads of 120 metres at both Hoige Bazaar and Kuloor will ensure smooth connectivity.

Officials said the project is aimed at improving inland navigation, easing cargo movement, reducing road congestion, and strengthening Mangaluru’s port-linked infrastructure.

The hearing witnessed strong opposition from environmental activists and local stakeholders. National Environment Care Federation (NECF) Honorary Secretary Shashidhar Shetty submitted a detailed memorandum expressing concern over the procedural lapses, violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ–IB) norms, and potential destruction of mangroves and trees along the riverbanks. He also questioned the validity of the hearing, citing inadequate publicity to residents and fisherfolk, and warned of large-scale dredging being used to facilitate sand extraction rather than improving navigation.

Shetty also criticized the economic feasibility of the project, stating that a river trip from Bunder to Kuloor would take around two hours compared to just 20–25 minutes by road, making the Ro-Ro system impractical. He suggested relocating port-area warehouses for arecanut, pepper, and copra to the vacant APMC yard at Baikampady (outside the City) as a cost-effective alternative to reduce traffic and congestion.

Other activists voiced concerns as well. BK Imthiaz called the project a waste of government funds, suggesting that road widening under the smart city initiative would have been more effective. Abdul Tayub said the Gurupur River, already crowded with fishing boats, would not be able to accommodate the Ro-Ro vessels safely.

The Deputy Commissioner, who presided over the hearing, assured participants that their concerns would be presented to the government before any further action on the project.



