Karnataka To Detect And Deport Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants: Yatnal to Amit Shah

Vijayapura: Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal has written to Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to issue directives to the State Government to Detect, Delete and Deport illegal Bangladeshi Nationals from Karnataka on a high priority basis.

In his letter Yatnal claimed that Karnataka has become a “safe haven” for illegal Bangladeshi migrants who are living in slums and isolated areas and working as domestic helpers, daily-wage labourers and drivers.

“Recently, various citizen pressure groups, media outlets, and Hindu activists conducted a sting operation in multiple locations throughout Karnataka, successfully confronting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. What is surprising is that, despite the police being aware of their locations, they remain silent on the matter, as they receive their 'cut' on a monthly basis,” he stated.

He alleged that senior police officials, municipal authorities and BESCOM ignored illegal Bangladeshi nationals despite knowing about them, while the Congress government acted against those who identified them instead of deporting them.

The MLA claimed that some illegal Bangladeshi nationals were involved in criminal activities and were allegedly diverting money to terrorist organisations. He alleged that many of them had obtained Aadhaar cards and used them to secure bank loans and electricity connections from BESCOM.

Yatnal alleged that during raids conducted by citizen groups and activists, Bangladeshi currency notes were found and some people were speaking Bangla and allegedly admitted to having crossed the border illegally. He claimed that through the help of certain contractors, they had secured jobs as housekeepers, garbage collectors and drivers in apartments and residential areas.

“The Bangladeshi Nationals live without the fear of prosecution from authorities, as they constitute a significant 'chunk' of the Congress party's vote bank, which exploits them for political benefits,” he alleged.

Yatnal said that they not only pose a liability to the security and sovereignty of the country but also consume resources intended for legitimate citizens. Their growing presence and increasing population are causing demographic shifts and socio-economic pressures on the nation.

“The illegal Bangladeshi nationals represent a substantial threat to the nation. However, despite being aware of their presence, the state government is not taking any serious measures to deport them back to Bangladesh,” he added.

Yatnal urged the Union Home Minister to direct the Karnataka government to deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals on a priority basis. He also sought stricter verification norms for issuing Aadhaar cards and demanded that the names of illegal immigrants be removed from electoral rolls and UIDAI records.