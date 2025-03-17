Karnataka: Three Killed, One Injured in Car Crash Near Vijayapura

Vijayapura: Three individuals were killed and one injured when a car crashed into a tree near Hegadihal Cross, close to Ukkali village, about 20 km from the district headquarters on Monday.

The accident occurred when the driver of a Swift car lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the collision. The impact was so severe that three passengers died instantly.

The deceased have been identified as Beerappa Godekar (30), Hanumanth Kadalimatti (25),- both residents of Utnal village and Yamanappa Natikar (28) of Jumnal village. The injured survivor, Umesh Bhajantri (27), who is also from Jumanl has been rushed to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The accident is said to have occurred due to fast and negligent driving. While negotiating a curve, the car lost control and crashed into a tree in a field.

Police from the Vijayapura Rural Police Station arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.