Karnataka: Third Accused Held in Gangavati Rape and Murder Case

The Koppal district police have apprehended the third accused in the brutal rape and murder case near Sanapur Lake in Gangavati. The incident, which took place on March 6, involved the sexual assault of two women, including an Israeli tourist, and the murder of a man.The accused, identified as Sharana Basavaraj (30), a resident of Sainagar, Gangavati, was arrested by a special police team at Chennai railway station on March 9. Koppal Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Ram L. Arasiddi confirmed the arrest, stating that Basavaraj had been on the run after the crime.According to police sources, the accused, along with Mallesh (22) and Chetan Sai (21), confronted a group of tourists on March 6 and demanded Rs 100. When their demand was refused, they launched a violent attack, assaulting the group and throwing three men into a canal, resulting in the death of one person. They then raped two women, including the Israeli tourist, before fleeing with cash and mobile phones.Following a complaint, the Gangavati Rural Police registered a case on March 7 under multiple sections, including those related to rape, murder, assault, and robbery. While Mallesh and Chetan Sai were arrested on March 8, Basavaraj evaded capture until intelligence reports indicated that he had fled to Tamil Nadu. A special police team successfully tracked him down in Chennai and took him into custody. The police have also seized the motorcycle used in the crime.The arrest was part of an extensive operation led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ballari Range Lokesh Kumar, Koppal SP Dr. Ram L. Arasiddi, and Additional SP Hemant Kumar R. Multiple special investigation teams played a crucial role in locating and apprehending the accused.The case has sparked widespread outrage, and authorities have assured swift legal proceedings against the perpetrators.