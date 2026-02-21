Karnataka Targets District-Level Cancer, Trauma And Super-Speciality Care

Mangaluru: Aiming to take quality healthcare to people’s doorsteps, the Karnataka government plans to ensure that every district has a government medical college, cancer hospital, super-speciality facility and trauma care centre within the next four to five years, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Namma SARAS Mela in Mangaluru, Patil said the government’s long-term plan is to strengthen public healthcare so that people, especially the poor, can easily access quality secondary and tertiary treatment.

“In the next four to five years, we want every district to have government medical colleges, cancer care and super-speciality hospitals, along with trauma centres. This work has already been done in some districts and is being taken up in others,” he said.

Dr Patil pointed out that the concept of having at least one government medical college in every district was initiated by the government.

“There are already 22 government medical colleges. Last year we got them sanctioned to some districts. This year, more such colleges will be announced. They will be mentioned in the budget,” he said.

He said the government was also working to ensure that all districts get exposure to the National Level SARAS Mela.

“Last year, it was held in Kalaburagi and this year it is being organised in Mangaluru. In the coming years, it will be taken to other districts as well so that people across the State can experience national-level production,” he said.