Karnataka: Special Trains between Mangaluru and Bengaluru Due to Landslides

Mangaluru: In response to road travel disruptions caused by monsoon-related landslides, special trains will run between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, following a request from Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta.

The MP announced this development on his social media platform, X.

"It gives me great satisfaction that, upon my request, an additional train will now run between Mangaluru and Bengaluru to facilitate passenger travel between the two cities as both roads on the Ghats are unavailable for movement due to monsoon-related landslides and other issues," Capt. Chowta stated.

He expressed his gratitude to the General Manager of South Western Railways and the Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru for their prompt response to his request.

"In the service of Dakshina Kannada and its people always," Chowta added.

Earlier in the day, Chowta had written to the General Manager of South Western Railways, emphasizing the urgent need for an additional train.

According to a press statement from the South Western Railways train No. 06547 will depart from Bengaluru (KSR) on July 19 at 11 pm and reach Mangaluru Junction at 11.40 am the following day.

Train No. 06548 will leave Mangaluru Junction on July 20 at 1.40 pm and reach Yesvantpur at 11.15 pm the same day.

Meanwhile, Train No. 06549 will depart from Yesvantpur on July 21 and 22 at 12.30 am and arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 11.40 am on the same day and train No. 06550 will leave Mangaluru Junction on July 21 and 22 at 1.40 pm and reach Yesvantpur at 11.15 pm the same day.

These special trains will consist of 18 coaches, including AC-2 tier (2 coaches), AC-3 tier (2 coaches), Sleeper Class (6 coaches), General Second Class (6 coaches), and SLR/D (2 coaches).