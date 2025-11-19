Karnataka Seeks Kerala's Cooperation For Safe, Smooth Movement Of Sabarimala Devotees

BENGALURU: Karnataka government on Wednesday sought Kerala's cooperation to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees from the state undertaking the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage from November to January, amid reports of heavy crowds.

Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh wrote to her Kerala counterpart, A Jayathilak, requesting coordinated efforts for the welfare of pilgrims.

"As you are aware, Karnataka contributes a significant number of pilgrims to Sabarimala each year. In this context, I request the kind cooperation of the Government of Kerala in ensuring smooth facilitation and safety of a large number of devotees from our state, particularly during November to January," Rajneesh said in her letter.

She urged Kerala authorities to streamline vehicle movement and regulate crowd flow along routes frequently used by Karnataka pilgrims, especially on peak days.

She also sought the provision of medical aid posts, emergency response services, and coordination with health authorities along major transit points.

Adequate policing and safety measures, particularly at sensitive or high-density locations, were also recommended.

The letter further requested the deployment of help desks or information centres with multilingual support, including Kannada, to assist pilgrims in navigating facilities and procedures.

Rajneesh suggested establishing a nodal point of contact in Kerala to ensure real-time coordination with Karnataka authorities during emergencies or special requirements.

Noting Karnataka's appreciation for Kerala's cooperation during past pilgrimage seasons, the chief secretary said, "We are confident that with your support, this year's pilgrimage will also proceed smoothly, ensuring a safe and meaningful experience for all devotees. We look forward to your positive consideration and necessary action in this regard."

The appeal comes as nearly two lakh devotees arrived at the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala on Tuesday within 48 hours of the temple opening for the annual mandala-makaravilakku season.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and police struggled to manage the massive influx, including children.

Visuals broadcast on television showed large crowds packed in the small area in front of the 18 steps leading to the main doors of the shrine.

Devotees faced long queues along the pilgrimage route from Pamba, the foothills of Sabarimala, to the Sannidhanam, with many enduring hours-long delays in climbing the path.