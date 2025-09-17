Karnataka SBI Heist: Robbers Flee With ₹21 Cr Gold, Cash

Vijayapura: In a sensational heist, armed robbers looted gold ornaments and cash worth around ₹21.04 crore from the State Bank of India branch at Chadchan in Vijayapura district on Tuesday evening.

According to the FIR filed by the branch manager, the incident occurred around 6:20 pm when a masked youth, posing as a customer with a current account opening form, entered the bank. After being asked to correct the form, he returned minutes later with a pistol and threatened the staff in Hindi.

He was soon joined by two accomplices, also masked and armed. The trio forced staff to open the vault and gold locker, tied up employees and customers with plastic tags, and fled with ₹1.04 crore in cash and nearly 20 kg of gold ornaments worth about ₹20 crore. The exact value will be confirmed once the bank’s system updates.

The gang used a Suzuki EVA with a fake registration plate and escaped towards Pandharpur, Maharashtra. Their vehicle collided with a two-wheeler in Huljanti village, leading to an altercation with locals before they fled again with the loot.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi and senior officers rushed to the spot. A massive manhunt has been launched, and security has been tightened across the Karnataka-Maharashtra border region.