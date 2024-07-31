Karnataka Santosh Lad Rushes Wayanad on CM's Instructions

In response to a directive from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has urgently traveled to Wayanad, Kerala, to assist with relief efforts following a devastating landslide. The Chief Minister, during a phone call, instructed Lad to provide comprehensive support, including rescue operations and other necessary aid, to assist the Kerala government in managing the crisis.Upon receiving the call, Minister Lad promptly departed for Wayanad, where he has been in continuous communication with the Kerala Chief Minister’s office. Emphasizing the critical need to rescue Kannadigas stranded in the affected areas, CM Siddaramaiah has prioritized their safety and well-being."I am heading to Wayanad as per the directions of the Chief Minister to assist in rescuing Kannadigas trapped in the landslide. Unfortunately, four Kannadigas have lost their lives, and reports suggest that many more are stranded or missing. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure their safety," Lad stated in a post on X.This is not the first instance where Minister Lad has been assigned such a crucial task. He was similarly appointed by CM Siddaramaiah to oversee rescue operations during the Odisha train accident in 2023.