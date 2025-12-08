Karnataka Reports Decline in Beer Sales

Belagavi: Karnataka has recorded a sharp dip in beer sales, with a 19.55 percent decline up to the end of September this year compared to the same period last year.

Excise Minister RB Timmapur revealed the figures in a written reply in the Legislative Council to Rule 330 raised by Opposition Chief Whip N Ravikumar and MLC KS Naveen. The members had demanded that at least 20 percent of the Excise Department’s revenue be earmarked for treating people suffering from liver cirrhosis and jaundice caused by alcohol consumption.

The Minister stated that 195.27 lakh cases of beer were sold in the state up to the end of September 2025, which is 47.46 lakh cases fewer than the same period last year — reflecting the 19.55 percent drop.

He attributed the decline primarily to heavy rainfall and cold weather conditions, which reduced demand for beer across the state.

Timmapur further clarified that all excise revenue collected by the department is deposited into the State Consolidated Fund and is utilised for budget-approved programmes. Funds contributed to the Consolidated Fund cannot be earmarked for any single purpose, as no such system exists, he said.

On public health, he noted that the government is taking several steps to ensure comprehensive healthcare for citizens. Under schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the National Health Mission, people receive health check-ups and treatment through Primary Health Centres and super-specialty hospitals. Necessary funds are allocated to the Departments of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education as per their requirements.

Opposition members N Ravikumar, KS Naveen, CT Ravi, Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad, Ramesh Babu, Bharathi Shetty and Hemalatha Nayak participated in the debate. They urged the government to prevent the sale of poor-quality liquor, tighten regulatory measures and appoint gastroenterologists in every district.

Leader of the House and Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Bosaraju said the government does not encourage alcohol consumption and is creating awareness about its harmful effects. He added that alcohol control should ideally come through self-restraint among the public.