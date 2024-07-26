Karnataka: PWD minister visits flood-hit areas in Khanapur

Belagavi: PWD Minister and Belagavi district in-charge Satish Jarkiholi visited various flood and rain-affected areas of Khanapur taluk on Friday.

During his visit, he inspected the Kusumalli bridge on Jamboti Road and reviewed the condition of the bridge across the Malaprabha River connecting Khanapur and Jamboti.

At the Khanapur inspection bungalow, Minister Jarkiholi listened to the grievances of villagers from various areas. Residents of Hirehattiholi village, located on the banks of the Malaprabha river, requested immediate alternative arrangements as their village faces annual inundation during the rainy season. They highlighted the lack of medical facilities, education, and other basic amenities due to the flooding and urged the minister for a permanent solution. Jarkiholi instructed officials to address the issue and take appropriate action.

Speaking to reporters, Jarkiholi mentioned that as a precautionary measure, heavy vehicle movement has been restricted on several old bridges in Khanapur.

He also announced that tenders have been floated for the repair of the national highway from Khanapur to the Goa state border and the construction of new bridges. The construction of a new bridge would be considered after the monsoon season.

Jakiholi assured that the current flood situation in the district is under control and not at a dangerous level. He had visited various places in Chikkodi the previous day and found no major issues.

Khanapur MLA Vitthal Halagekar, Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde, other leaders and officials were present.

Following heavy rainfall in the region, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan has declared a holiday for Anganwadi centers, as well as government, aided, and unaided primary and high schools, and PU Colleges in all taluks except Ramadurga on July 27.

Officials reported that two villages each in Nippani and Hukkeri, and one in Athani have been affected by the rain. In the past 24 hours, 162 people have been evacuated, with 112 currently housed in relief camps.