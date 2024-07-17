The Karnataka government on Wednesday has paused the bill mandating reservation for Kannadigas in private sectors.

The Karnataka CM said that the bill is still in preparation stage and a final decision will be taken in the next cabinet meeting.



"The draft bill intended to provide reservations for Kannadigas in private sector companies, industries, and enterprises is still in the preparation stage. A comprehensive discussion will be held in the next cabinet meeting to make a final decision," Siddaramaiah posted on X.



Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil assured that "Industry leaders needn’t panic" and also said that the government is committed to further creation of jobs for Kannadigas in an amicable manner.

"Honble CM has taken due cognizance. Bill is withheld until further consultations and due diligence. Industry leaders needn’t panic as assured. The government is committed to further creation of jobs, and furthermore for Kannadigas, however in a more amicable manner," said the minister.



Earlier, the Karnataka cabinet approved a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for locals in the private sector for Group C and D posts. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who made the decision on X, deleted the post after criticism from IT firms.



IT Firms including Nasscom expressed "disappointment and deep concern" over Karnataka's quota-for-locals bill and exhorted the State government to withdraw the bill.