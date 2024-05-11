Karnataka: Priyank Kharge urges EC to relax poll code to address drought issues

Kalaburagi: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has requested the Election Commission to permit Ministers to carry out their responsibilities in providing drought relief, particularly in ensuring access to drinking water.



Despite the completion of Parliament elections for the 28 constituencies in the state, the Model Code of Conduct remains in effect until June 6. Meanwhile, the state's drought situation continues to escalate, prompting Minister Kharge to appeal for leniency in the Code of Conduct.

"As many as 223 out of the 236 taluks in the state have been declared drought-hit. The Meteorological Department forecasts a delay in the onset of monsoon, exacerbating the existing challenges. The drinking water situation has deteriorated across the state. There is a critical need for effective management of clean and sufficient drinking water for both the people and livestock over the next two months," Kharge stated in the letter to the Chief Election Commissioner- Bengaluru.

Kharge has stressed the need to conduct ministerial meetings addressing the drought and drinking water crisis.

He further requested that decisions made in these meetings be exempted from the purview of the Model Code of Conduct.