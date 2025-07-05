Karnataka: Priyank Kharge Intensifies Attack Against RSS

Kalaburagi: Intensifying his attack on the RSS, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday questioned the organisation’s funding sources, calling them opaque, and accused it of promoting divisive and anti-constitutional ideologies.

“Where is the RSS getting its money from? They are constructing office buildings worth Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore. Why is their funding so opaque? If anyone knows the answer, let them tell me. I know the answer” Kharge said, speaking to reporters during his visit to Kalaburagi.

“The day we cross triple digits, agencies like the ED and IT will be sent there,” he added.

Kharge accused the RSS and BJP of being anti-constitutional. “I have said this before: If I get power from the people, I will act against organisations that threaten the unity of this country, divide communities along religious lines, and violate the principles of the Constitution. This is in the nation’s interest,” he declared.

He also mentioned that Congress had banned RSS in the past too.

Citing Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s final speech, Kharge said: “Ambedkar clearly stated that those who harm the social and economic development of the country by spreading caste and communal hatred are anti-national. Today, who is sowing seeds of division in the name of one nation-one religion? It is the RSS and the BJP.”

Taking a dig at the BJP’s ideological stand, Kharge pointed out the contradiction in the party’s stance on the words “socialist” and “secular.”

“They oppose these words in the Constitution of India, yet the BJP’s own constitution mentions them. Article 2 of the BJP constitution says the party is committed to socialism and secularism. Let the RSS ask their BJP followers to change that first,” he challenged.

“Forget the Indian Constitution—they don’t even know their own party’s constitution,” he quipped.

Kharge reminded the media that the Supreme Court had upheld the importance of secularism and socialism in at least four landmark cases, including the S.R. Bommai case.

“Don't take my word for it—read history. Ask why it took them 52 years to hoist the national flag at their headquarters. Did they participate in the Dandi March, the Round Table Conference, or raise slogans like ‘Simon Go Back’?” he asked.

He accused the RSS of opposing the Indian Constitution from the very beginning. “Read their magazine Organiser. In its 1950 editorial, they opposed the Constitution” he alleged.

He also alleged that they advocated Manusmriti.

Turning his fire on Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar, Kharge said, “Savarkar called on Indians to fight against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s army by joining the British Army. Why did he write apology letters to the British? Why did he accept their pension?”