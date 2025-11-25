Karnataka: Priyank Kharge Criticises BJP Over Leadership And Stability Claims

Kalaburagi: Amid war of words between the BJP and Congress in the state, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday targeted the BJP, branding Operation Kamala as a “dark chapter” and questioning the party’s legitimacy to comment on governance and leadership.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge questioned whether the BJP had ever come to power in Karnataka with a full majority or allowed a chief minister to complete a full term.

“A party that changed three Chief Ministers during its first term, two Chief Ministers during its second term, and introduced Operation Kamala, one of the darkest chapters in Karnataka politics — such a party has neither the morality nor the eligibility to question the Congress,” he stated.

Taking a direct swipe at BJP’s remarks on ‘high command tribute,’ Kharge questioned:

“How many times did BS Yediyurappa pay tribute to the high command to take oath four times and how high the bidding went when Jagadish Shettar, DV Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai became the Chief Minister?”

“These questions are not ours — it was your own leader Yatnal who said that the Chief Minister’s post in the BJP is a “payment seat.” Even the allegation that ministerial berths cost Rs 70–Rs 80 crore was revealed by BJP leaders themselves,” he alleged.