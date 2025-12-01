Karnataka Power Tussle: Things Happening Steadily, Says Shivakumar's Brother

BENGALURU: Having left the decision on Congress party central leadership to decide on reported power-sharing, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar take time to host mutual breakfast meetings in a bid to display public solidarity between them. After CM hosted breakfast for Shivakumar on Saturday, Shivakumar invited Siddaramaiah for a breakfast at his residence in Sadashivanagar on Tuesday.

The breakfast meetings assumed significance after Siddaramaiah expressed willingness to continue as Chief Minister for a full term, D.K. Shivakumar wanted a change of guard since the Chief Minister reportedly agreed to relinquish the post on his completion of two-and-half years, leading to power tussle. The Central leaders wanted Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to resolve the issue of power-sharing through mutual discussion before they intervened to settle the matter.

The breakfast for Siddaramaiah arranged by D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday was confirmed by former Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh, younger brother of D.K. Shivakumar, in a chat with reporters in Devanahalli near Bengaluru city on his arrival from New Delhi.

Over the power-sharing between his brother and Siddaramaiah, Suresh said “Things are happening steadily and in days to come, things will take a final shape.” Meanwhile, sources stated the Central leadership is likely to take a call on a change of guard after the winter session of Assembly on December 18. The session will begin in Belagavi on December 8.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah invited D.K. Shivakumar, a Chief Ministerial aspirant for a breakfast meeting at his official residence “Cauvery” on a direction from central leaders to hold a one-to-one meeting to resolve the issue of power-sharing in a cordial manner. On Monday, D.K. Shivakumar invited Siddaramaiah for breakfast at his Sadashivanagar residence.

D.K. Shivakumar stated, at the breakfast meeting at his residence, to discuss with Siddaramaiah on a statement by Union Minister of Large-Scale Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy to take a delegation to the Union Government over “injustice” to Karnataka in tax devolution among other issues.

While hosting breakfast for Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah stated he told Shivakumar to attend for breakfast or dinner at his residence later but wanted Shivakumar to attend breakfast at his residence first.