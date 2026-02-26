Karnataka Plans AI Data Centre Cluster In Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district could soon emerge as a major hub for artificial intelligence and data infrastructure, with the State government planning AI data centre cluster in the region and directing a feasibility study for a cable landing station in Mangaluru to support the ESDM sector.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil who chaired meetings of the ESDM and Core Manufacturing Vision Groups at Khanija Bhavan on Wednesday said that to support long-term industrial growth, the government will develop AI data centre clusters of varying capacities across Karnataka, including the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. A meeting with the Ministers for Energy and IT would be convened shortly to firm up the roadmap.

He said there is also an intention to develop the State’s coastal region as a 500 MW AI data hub. Officials have been directed to conduct a feasibility study to examine the establishment of a cable landing station in Mangaluru.

“The State aims to create a favorable ecosystem for hyperscale data centres with capacities exceeding 500 MW. Data centres with capacities between 20 MW and 200 MW are also proposed in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with efforts under way to attract investment for these projects,” he said.

He emphasised the need to study how data centres and specialised universities function in the United States. In Malaysia, clusters of data centres with capacities ranging from 50 MW to 200 MW have been established over the past five years. The idea of sending a high-level State delegation to both countries is under consideration, he added.

The Minister stated that several globally reputed companies in the ESDM sector have expressed interest in investing between Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 30,000 crore in the coming years.

“Karnataka will take proactive steps to secure a substantial share of this investment. The State will also develop infrastructure for component assembly, testing facilities, packaging and specialised warehousing,” he assured.

Referring to global best practices, Patil said that in the US state of Arizona, students receive comprehensive industry-oriented training at an early stage.

“Industrialists have recommended establishing similar high-quality training centres in Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities across Karnataka. The Government is also exploring the possibility of enabling leading global universities in semiconductor-focused cities to establish campuses in the State,” he added.

Silicon Beach Programme convener Rohith Bhat expressed happiness over the initiative of the state government.

“Thank you MB Patil avare for pursuing the 500MW data centre hub near Mangaluru,” he posted on X. He defined this as a fantastic development for the Silicon Beach initiative.