Karnataka: Patil Assesses Rain Damage in Haveri, Promises Relief

Haveri: Minister for Textiles, Sugar Development, Agriculture Marketing, and in-charge of Haveri district Shivananad Patil conducted an inspection of rain-affected villages in Savanur and Hangal taluks on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rains.

During his visit, Minister Patil toured several villages, including Kunimellihalli, Naganur, Sangur, Koodal, and Balambid, to evaluate the impact on crops and homes. At Kunimellihalli, where the Varada River had inundated nearby lands, he assured farmers that compensation would be provided in accordance with NDRF guidelines. Villagers expressed concerns about the old Varada River bridge, requesting the removal of vegetation growing on the bridge's retaining walls and repairs to ensure smooth water flow. Patil also inspected the ongoing construction of the Naganur-Koodal bridge.

Later, Minister Patil, accompanied by the local MLA, offered baagina to the overflowing Akkialur lake. Deputy Commissioner Vijaymahantesh Danammanavar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Akshay Sridhar, and other officials were present.

Addressing reporters, Minister Patil announced that the Chief Minister would soon convene a meeting to discuss new guidelines for the reconstruction of houses completely damaged by the heavy rains. He emphasized the extensive damage caused by this year's excessive rainfall, contrasting it with the drought conditions experienced last year.

"The district has suffered loss of life, damage to homes, and destruction of crops. Compensation has already been provided to the families of those who lost their lives. Residents living in dilapidated mud houses have been temporarily relocated to schools and anganwadis for safety," Patil said, urging the public to avoid staying in unstable structures during the rainy season.

He noted that Hangal and Shiggaon taluks were particularly hard-hit by the rains. "So far, 53 percent of the crop damage survey has been completed, with the remainder to be conducted once the rains subside," he added.

Minister Patil also mentioned that 65 to 70 percent of the district's lakes have been filled, with plans to complete the remaining by the end of the monsoon. The Tadas, Anoor, and Hansabhavi irrigation projects are expected to be completed by October, benefiting 440 villages.

Providing details on the extent of damage, he stated, "The recent monsoon rains have resulted in the complete destruction of five houses, severe damage to 11, and partial damage to 1,444, totaling 1,460 houses affected in the district. Additionally, 15 cattle sheds have been damaged, and 13 road connections disrupted. Six people have lost their lives, and three livestock casualties have been reported. A total of Rs 30 lakh in compensation has been distributed to the families of the deceased, with Rs 5 lakh provided per victim."

Minister Patil also highlighted that several bridges submerged by river floods have cut off road access in multiple areas, with barricades installed to prevent public access. Awareness campaigns are being conducted in riverside villages to caution residents against venturing near riverbanks.