Karnataka passes resolution against NEET exam, wants CET back

Bengaluru: Raising its strong voice against the all-India medical entrance exam NEET, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government on Thursday passed a resolution in both houses of the state government against the exam and demanded the Centre for allowing the state to revert back to the earlier system of CET for medical admissions in Karnataka.

Pointing out the flaws and the recent irregularities in the NEET exam, the resolution urged the Union Government to exempt the State of Karnataka from this examination and allow it to provide admissions to medical colleges based on the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the state government.

While the State Minister of Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, moved the resolution in the legislative assembly, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar presented it in the legislative council.

"The NEET examination system severely affects the medical education opportunities of poor rural students and deprives the rights of the state governments to admit students in the state government medical colleges and considering the repeated irregularities in the NEET examination, the Union Government should make necessary amendments in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Central Act 30 of 2019) so that the NEET system is given up at the national level. Also, the Karnataka Legislative Council unanimously urges that the Union government should immediately exempt the state of Karnataka from examination and provide medical admission based on the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the state government," the resolution said.

" Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil has been continuously opposing the NEET exam by highlighting the massive irregularities and how this system was affecting the chances of underprivileged and rural students and their dream of a medical profession," it added.

On Wednesday, the ruling TMC government in West Bengal moved a resolution in the West Bengal Assembly demanding the scrapping of the NEET and restoration of the previous system of individual state governments conducting such examinations. The resolution was passed in the assembly.

Earlier on Tuesday, July 23, the Supreme Court declined to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam, realising that giving direction for a fresh NEET-UG for the present year would be replete with serious consequences for over 24 lakh students who appeared in this exam.

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held.