Karnataka: Officials Visit Flood-Hit Areas Amidst Rising Tungabhadra Waters

In response to surging waters from the Tungabhadra Reservoir, Deputy Commissioner M S Divakar conducted an on-site inspection of the riverine areas, addressing pressing safety concerns.Divakar’s inspection began near the renowned Sri Virupaksheshwara Temple, where he stressed the necessity for heightened caution. Due to elevated water levels, he advised against devotees entering the river for bathing and mandated a temporary increase in security personnel along the riverbanks. The Deputy Commissioner also directed the PDO of Hampi Gram Panchayat to closely monitor the situation.The Deputy Commissioner proceeded to assess the area behind the tourist police station near the Sri Rama-Lakshmana Temple. Noticing that the access road to the temple was entirely closed, he inquired about alternative arrangements for visitors. At the popular tourist site of Sri Vijaya Vittala Temple, Divakar observed the Purandara Mantapa submerged under rising waters. Consequently, he instructed the Tourism Department to issue clear warnings and prevent tourists from entering the water for selfies.Hampi, a renowned monsoon tourist destination, is experiencing an expected influx of visitors drawn to the river's enhanced beauty. In anticipation of rising tourist numbers, Divakar urged authorities to implement precautionary measures, including identifying high-risk areas, installing notice boards, and bolstering security at critical points.Emphasizing the need for ongoing collaboration among Hampi Gram Panchayat, the police department, and the tourism department, the Deputy Commissioner called for regular updates on the situation to ensure visitor safety.Divakar was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Vivekananda, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Bheemappa Lali, Tourism Department Deputy Director Prabhulinga S. Talikere, Hospet Tahsildar Vishwajit Mehta, Hampi Police Station Sub-Inspector Shivakumar Naik, and Hampi Gram Panchayat President Rajini Shanmukha Gowda, along with other key officials.In parallel, Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra issued a cautionary alert to residents near the riverbed, as the Tungabhadra reservoir approached full capacity with high inflows continuing. During his inspection of the flood situation near Kampli's Fort area, Mishra highlighted the ongoing release of water into the Tungabhadra River and advised caution.With significant inflows leading to a substantial release of water on Thursday evening, traffic on the Kampli-Gangavati link has been restricted, and travelers are advised to use the Bukkasagar bridge as an alternative route. Mishra directed the appointment of gram panchayat-wise nodal officers to ensure precautionary measures are enforced. Police have been deployed near the riverbed to maintain safety protocols, and residents are urged to avoid the riverbed and contact the taluk administration or the police in case of emergencies.Mishra also appealed to villagers along the riverbanks to relocate to safer areas and secure their livestock. He visited relief camps in Kampli town to review arrangements for displaced residents.