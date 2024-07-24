Karnataka: MP Brijesh Chowta Requests Revival of Mangaluru-Subramanya Train

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the Railway Minister to reinstate the passenger train service between Mangaluru and Subramanya (Kukke Subrahmanya).

He made this request at the Parliament session on Wednesday.

Historically, a passenger train operated on the meter gauge track between Mangaluru and Subramanya until 2005, when services were halted to upgrade to a broad gauge track. Now, with the track converted, the passenger train service is only till Kabaka- Puttur.

Captain Chowta emphasized the need to extend the existing passenger train service, which currently runs from Mangaluru to Kabaka-Puttur, up to Subramanya.

He highlighted the benefits such a service would provide to students and daily commuters in Dakshina Kannada district, particularly those traveling from rural areas like Sullia to Mangaluru.

"This train service is vital for the local community, especially for those attending schools and colleges. It will also serve the daily commuters within our district. This route falls under the South Western Railway division," he said.

In response, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked the MP to discuss issues with him at his office.

"If there are any requests regarding railway issues, he can come to my office and discuss them personally," the Minister said.

He also expressed his respect for Captain Brijesh Chowta's service as a retired Army officer and current MP.