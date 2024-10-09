Karnataka: MLA Janardhan Reddy's Luxury Car Seized for Reckless Driving

Ballari: The luxury car of mining baron and Gangavathi MLA Janardhan Reddy, along with two other vehicles, was seized on Tuesday for driving recklessly ahead of the convoy movement of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

On October 5, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was traveling to Jindal Airport via Gangavathi after attending an event in Manvi. To ensure a smooth passage for the CM’s convoy, traffic authorities had imposed "Zero Traffic" restrictions, blocking all vehicles coming from Koppal Road, Kanakagiri Road, and the city via CBS Circle.

According to a complaint filed by a traffic police officer at Gangavathi Traffic Police Station, MLA Janardhan Reddy’s black Range Rover climbed the divider and drove on the wrong side of the road, against the direction of the convoy just when the convoy was about to arrive. Two more vehicles—a Fortuner and a Thar—followed Reddy’s car.

A case was filed at the Gangavathi Traffic Police station on October 6. As a result the three vehicles were seized on Tuesday.

"We have seized three vehicles—the Range Rover of Janardhan Reddy, a Fortuner, and a Thar that followed his car—and they have been produced before the court. The three drivers were arrested and released on bail," Ballari Range IGP BS Lokesh Kumar told Deccan Chronicle.

The video of vehicles moving on the wrong side had gone viral on social media.