Karnataka: Ministers favour action against guilty in gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: Ministers in Siddaramaiah cabinet on Monday stated the investigation by sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should name persons/Ministers, if any, are involved in actress Ranya Rao's gold smuggling case.

On March 3, officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, a Central agency, successfully intercepted Ranya Rao on her arrival from Dubai and seized foreign origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore and smuggled gold bars weighing 14.2 kg.

While, State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B.Y. Vijayendra stated information on alleged involvement of Ministers in Siddaramaiah ministry has been emerging out of CBI investigation and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make the names of Ministers public since gold smuggling by daughter of senior IPS officer Dr Ramachandra Rao is of “serious” nature.

“Involvement of a senior IPS officer in a gold smuggling case in the State was never heard before,” said Vijayendra and stated Ranya Rao flew abroad about 30 times in the last couple of months. He termed Ranya Rao “not an ordinary woman” and suspected several bigwigs backing her.

Upon her arrival at Kempegowda International Airport near Bengaluru city, Vijayendra alleged Ranya Rao was provided police escort to ferry her from the airport back home in Bengaluru city.

In Vidhana Soudha, Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar told reporters the sleuths of CBI have taken-up investigation into the gold smuggling case and so far there is no feedback from the CBI to the State police or the State Government on the case.

He wanted CBI investigation to throw light on the persons involved in the gold smuggling case and stated “If there is any involvement of Ministers, then CBI investigation should reveal them.”

Expressing similar views, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said CBI investigation started in the gold smuggling case and wanted punishment for erring persons.

Patil assured suitable action will be initiated against those found guilty in the gold smuggling case and based on investigation by sleuths of CBI, the State Government will act upon it and punish the guilty.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy stated “Have any allegations made by Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) over the last two years come true?” The Minister said “Not a single allegation of BJP-JDS came true.”

Adding, he said, simply levelling allegations of involvement of Ministers “does not make sense” and wanted Opposition party leaders to reveal the names of Ministers, if any, involved in the gold smuggling case.