Karnataka Minister Warns Ban on Kamal Haasan Films Over Kannada Language Row

Taking serious note of Tamil actor Kamal Haasan’s remark attributing the origin of the Kannada language to Tamil, Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi on Saturday stated that the State Government and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce would not allow the release of Kamal Haasan’s films in Karnataka unless he apologises to Kannadigas.Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Minister said, “We will not spare him if he does not apologise. Kamal Haasan’s movies will not be allowed to release in Karnataka at any cost.”On the possibility of an official ban on Kamal Haasan’s films, Tangadagi said he would discuss the matter with the Chief Minister before making a formal announcement.Meanwhile, film producer K. Manju, who is planning to re-release Kamal Haasan’s Kannada movie Rama, Bhama, Shama, has not dropped his plans despite the controversy over Haasan’s remarks.BJP MLC Ravikumar challenged Kamal Haasan to release documents supporting his claim that Kannada originated from Tamil.T.A. Narayan Gowda, President of the pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, expressed displeasure with Kannada actor Dr. Shivaraj Kumar for remaining silent on Kamal Haasan’s controversial statement. “If you have a deep friendship or relationship with Kamal Haasan, then make him apologise instead of supporting him,” Gowda said.He criticised Shivaraj Kumar for failing to counter Haasan’s comment while sharing the stage with him, saying, “When Kamal Haasan made the remark, Shivaraj Kumar was present and should have corrected him on the spot. Instead, he clapped.”Gowda added, “To this day, Shivaraj Kumar continues to defend Kamal Haasan’s statement, and this attitude is unacceptable to Kannadigas.”He further questioned Shivaraj Kumar’s stance, pointing out that, as the son of thespian Dr. Rajkumar—who led the Gokak agitation to establish Kannada as the first language in Karnataka—Shivaraj Kumar’s actions do not uphold the dignity of his family legacy.