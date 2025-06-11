Karnataka Minister Urges Campaign to Boost Govt School Enrollment

To improve enrolment in government schools across Karnataka, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has directed teachers to personally visit every household within the jurisdiction of their schools and raise awareness among parents and children about the facilities being provided by the government. He said such grassroots efforts are key to building trust and encouraging more families to choose public education.Chairing a review meeting of his department at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Bagalkot on Tuesday, Madhu Bangarappa stressed the need for coordinated efforts by teachers, officials, and elected representatives to strengthen public schooling.“With admissions open until the end of July, teachers must focus not only on enrolment but also on ensuring steady attendance. No child should be left out of the education system,” he asserted.Highlighting the government's commitment to holistic development, the Minister said moral science would be introduced in the curriculum from the current academic year to instill ethical values in students. He also instructed education officials to take strict measures against exam malpractice and to hold special classes for students who fail their exams.He further directed schools to readmit SSLC students who have failed three times and to support them with uniforms and textbooks so they can prepare again. “Teachers and officials should innovate in their teaching methods, build trust with parents, and pay extra attention to students who are falling behind,” he said.Citing the district’s improved performance in recent board exams, including a student who secured the first rank at the state level, the minister praised local efforts and said the government would extend full support to further improve education standards.