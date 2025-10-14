Karnataka Minister Takes Dig at Biocon's Mazumdar-Shaw Over Bengaluru Roads Critique

Karnataka Industries and Infrastructure Minister MB Patil on Tuesday came down heavily on Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her recent post on X (formerly Twitter) about Bengaluru’s deteriorating roads and garbage.

In her post, Shaw wrote, "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?"

Acknowledged Mazumdar-Shaw’s contributions to Karnataka, Patil called her 'a big asset' to the state, but insisted Bengaluru has also given back to her.

Hitting back at her post, Patil said, "She knows the works are under progress. What is her intention of saying it repeatedly."

"Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw need not panic, instead she can take up some works under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) in her area," the minister added.

He said that the road problem was inherited from the previous BJP government and they are working on it.

"Large-scale infrastructure works are ongoing, road repairs is already under way, it will take some time," he added. Patil also expressed confidence that despite a growing and global city, no company leaves Bengaluru citing bad infrastructure.

Other ministers also pushed back. IT minister Priyank Kharge questioned which part of Bengaluru the visitor had seen, stating that work is still 'in progress' across many zones. Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar pointed to earlier neglect under the previous BJP government and defended the current administration’s efforts to tackle waste management and traffic congestion.