Karnataka Minister Requests Rs 550 Cr from Dy CM for New Reservoir In Vijayapura

Bengaluru: A request was made to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar holding Irrigation ministry by Vijayapura incharge and Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil asking Rs 550 crore for the construction of a new reservoir with a capacity to hold 0.7775 tmc near Baba Nagar of Vijayapura district.





In a meeting with Shivakumar, M.B. Patil explained about the need for a reservoir near Baba Nagar to cater to the needs of the people, livestock during dry season and the water stored in the reservoir can be drawn from the second distribution tank of the Tubachi-Babaleshwar Lift Irrigation Project.

He brought to the notice of the Deputy Chief Minister over availability of land for the new reservoir near Baba Nagar and said government land of 679.25 acres is available for the reservoir construction and about 434 acres of the available land can be used for the reservoir construction near Baba Nagar.



The new reservoir construction can be taken-up under Tubachi-Babaleshwar Lift Irrigation Project which provides water to about 1.3 acres of agricultural areas in Babaleshwar, Tikota, Jamakhandi and Athani. In the region of Tubachi-Babaleshwar Lift Irrigation Project, Patil told Shivakumar about 60 percent of the area is under horticulture crops and the region reel under severe water shortage during summer.



Patil exuded confidence that his demand for Rs 550 crore for a new reservoir near Baba Nagar will be conceded and stated Shivakumar responded to his request in a positive manner.