Karnataka Minister Promises Compensation After Sugarcane Damage in Sameerwadi

Bagalkot: Sugarcane Development and Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil on Friday assured that appropriate compensation will be provided to farmers whose crops were damaged in Thursday’s incident near the Godavari factory in Sameerwadi, Mudhol taluk. He said an inquiry has been ordered.

After inspecting the site along with district in-charge minister R.B. Timmapur, Patil told reporters that the government will take all necessary measures to compensate affected sugarcane farmers. He said discussions will also be held with the factory management and the Nijalingappa Institute to ensure enhanced compensation.

Patil urged both the factory management and farmers to remain cooperative and maintain harmony, adding that the police will investigate the incident and submit a report.

“The farmers’ struggle has succeeded, and the government has heard their concerns. We have also made representations to the Centre on issues including ethanol production limits, sugar production challenges, and revision of the MSP, which has remained unchanged for seven years,” he said.

He noted that revising the price of sugar used for commercial purposes and sharing profits with farmers would significantly benefit them.

Deputy Commissioner Sangappa told Deccan Chronicle that the factory has agreed to compensate farmers for the sugarcane damaged in Thursday’s incident. He added that he would recommend government assistance for farmers whose tractors were damaged.