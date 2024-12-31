Karnataka Minister hails ISRO for successful initial phase of Space Docking Experiment

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Small Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju on Tuesday expressed great joy over ISRO's historic achievement in successfully conducting the initial phase of the Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX).



In his statement, he stressed on the importance of space docking, highlighting its crucial role in advancing projects such as unmanned space missions and human lunar exploration.

"The initial success of this experiment is a testament to ISRO's commitment and expertise. I extend my best wishes for the continued success of space docking in the coming phases," he said.

The Minister lauded ISRO as a source of pride for Karnataka and the nation, emphasising its vital contributions to India's space endeavors.

"With achievements like these, I am confident ISRO will achieve its ambitious goal of establishing a self-sustained space station by 2025, elevating India's global stature in space exploration," he added.