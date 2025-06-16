Karnataka: Minister Eshwar Khandre Inspects Govt Hospital Construction in Bhalki

Bidar: District In-charge Minister and Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre inspected the ongoing construction of a new 150-bed hi-tech government hospital in Bhalki town. The hospital, being built at a cost of ₹16.5 crore, aims to provide advanced and affordable healthcare to the people of Bhalki and nearby areas.

Once completed, the hospital will significantly enhance medical infrastructure in the region and is expected to reduce dependence on private healthcare services, especially for rural and low-income communities.During his visit, Khandre reviewed the progress of the project and instructed contractors to maintain high construction standards and ensure timely completion. He emphasised the importance of quality in the execution of the project, which is expected to play a vital role in meeting the healthcare needs of the region.“This hospital will bring modern medical facilities closer to the people and marks a significant step in strengthening public health services in Bhalki,” the minister said.