Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Calls RSS A Political, Fascist Organisation

BENGALURU: The issue of Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge favouring a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on government schools/muzrai temples among others was backed by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Services Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday who termed RSS “a political” and “a fascist organisation” over their role in decision making of Bharatiya Janata Party despite their claims to be a cultural organization.

“There is no need for a cabinet decision to ban RSS activities on government schools/spaces in Karnataka while an administrative decision is enough,” Rao said on banning RSS from using government schools and spaces for its activities in a chat with reporters in Bengaluru.

Over the role of RSS in politics, Rao said RSS and its wings-BJP, Bajrang Dal, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyrathi Parishad play a role in politics from bringing down a government to shuffling ministers and initiating change in Chief Minister. The Minister said RSS owns a large expanse of land and a huge sum of money now.

“It is a political organisation and it is right on their part to use government/public spaces to conduct their activities. They are free to conduct their activities in private space with permission,” the Minister said and stated, “Many decisions of BJP are taken in Keshava Krupa, RSS headquarters of Karnataka.”

Rao said RSS is a fascist organisation with their ideology revolving around Hindutva, Hindu nation and creating rift between communities and stated “RSS played no role during the Independence movement of the country nor have any heroes who sacrificed for the nation.

“Till recently, RSS had not hoisted the national flag to its office. They were not ready to even accept the national flag,” he said and stated “RSS have only borrowed heroes.”

In reply to a query on RSS functionaries using sticks in parade, Rao said, “Let them act as per police permission,” and stated RSS did not fight for the Independence of the country nor sacrifice anything for the nation.

The Union Government, led by the BJP, allowing civil servants to become members of RSS is not right, he felt and said “politics should not interfere in bureaucracy.” Rao termed the decision of the Union, “A faulty decision.”