Karnataka Minister Calls for Study on Declining Film Theatres

Bengaluru: While, film theatres outside the country have seen a spike in film theatres but the numbers have been falling down especially in Karnataka, stated Minister of Labour Santosh Lad and wanted a qualitative study to be conducted on declining film theatres in recent years.

He called upon the film fraternity to strive hard for the existence of the film industry and also resolve for its growth and asked officials concerned to initiate action against piracy.

Speaking at the valedictory function of 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival, Lad favoured an Cine Act to guarantee social security measures for personnel working in film field and sought cooperation for all to bring an Act.

The Minister said a platform to be created to encourage small budget films and termed film a powerful media to reach the common man.

Actor Kishore Kumar, on the occasion, said the current scenario needed leadership offered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and lauded Siddaramaiah for his straight talk. Recalling the films of yesteryears, Kishore said films such as ‘Sati Sulochana,’ spread the message of peace and the films of Dr Rajkumar gave a message of equality in the society and annihilation of caste system.

Chairman of Karnataka Film Academy and actor Sadhu Kokila expressed happiness over the State budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding finance portfolio wherein to consider film field as an industry among other announcements.

When compared to previous film festivals, Sadhu Kokila said, audience numbers went up from 30 percent to 40 percent and the number of audience watching films at the fest crossed 52,000 this year.