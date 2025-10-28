Karnataka: Minister Assures Relief for Teachers Injured During Survey

Dharwad: Labour Minister and Dharwad District In-charge Santosh Lad has assured that teachers injured while participating in the recently held social and educational survey will receive compensation and necessary support from the government.

He gave this assurance after receiving a memorandum from representatives of the Kundagol Primary School Teachers’ Association, who were accompanied by the injured women teachers currently on bed rest. The memorandum was jointly submitted to Minister Lad, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu, and Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhuvanesh Patil in the presence of the affected teachers.

Lad said that teachers and government staff play a crucial role in implementing welfare schemes and development programmes, and recommendations would be made to the Chief Minister to extend appropriate relief to the injured teachers.

“We are committed to addressing their grievances, and necessary proposals will be submitted to the government,” he said. “The enumerators worked diligently despite many challenges during the survey. The government has already taken steps to provide honorarium and other benefits. Directions will be issued to the concerned departments to grant leave and reimburse medical expenses as per rules,” he added, offering moral support to the injured teachers.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu said that two women teachers and a male teacher sustained fractures and injuries after accidental falls while on survey duty. “A request has been made to grant them special leave and reimbursement of medical expenses. The matter will be reported to the government for early action,” she stated.

Those present included MLA N.H. Konaraddi, injured teachers Sushila Patil (Headmistress, Kamadolli Government Primary School) and Veena Chenni (Teacher, Hireharakuni School), and office-bearers of the Karnataka State Government Primary School Teachers’ Association — Kundgol Taluk President M.M. Ghodke, District President H.P. Nadaf, General Secretary S.D. Kori, and Dharwad City Secretary M.R. Kabber.