Karnataka Minister Accuses Centre of Taking Credit for State-Led Projects

Kalaburagi: IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has accused the BJP-led Union government of taking undue credit for projects largely executed by state governments, saying the Jal Jeevan Mission, though presented as a centrally sponsored scheme, has in Karnataka become a “centrally neglected project.”

In a post on X, Kharge stated a total of Rs 35,698.58 crore has been spent in Karnataka under JJM so far, of which the state government has contributed Rs 24,598.45 crore. The Centre, he claimed, has released only Rs 11,786.63 crore. He further stated that the pending dues from the Union government amount to Rs 13,004.63 crore.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, Kharge added that although Rs 3,804.41 crore was allocated to Karnataka for 2024-25 under the mission, only Rs 570.66 crore has been released so far.

“The implementation has continued because the state government showed commitment and invested funds. Yet the Centre’s injustice continues. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier requested the Union government to release the pending amount and has once again reiterated the demand,” he stated.

Kharge criticised BJP leaders from Karnataka, alleging that they have failed to speak up for the state’s interests.

“If Karnataka BJP leaders truly care about the state, they should support the government’s demand and ensure the pending funds are released,” he demanded.