Karnataka: Mangaluru Cops Nab Robbers, Recover Rs 12 Lakh Valuables

Mangaluru: In a swift operation, Mangaluru City Police arrested a gang of four robbers just five hours after they allegedly committed a robbery at a house of an elderly couple in Mangaluru. The gang had stolen gold, diamonds worth Rs 12 lakh, and other valuables from the house of Victor Mendonca in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, the four robbers (Chaddi Gang) broke into Mendonca's home around 4 am by cutting the window grill. They assaulted Victor with an iron rod and his wife with a screwdriver, warning them not to call for help. The gang also destroyed three mobile phones in the house to prevent the couple from alerting anyone.

The robbers made off with gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh, a Samsung mobile phone, ten branded watches worth Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 3,000 in cash. They also stole the family's car.

Victor’s wife rushed to the police station around 7 am and filed a complaint. The Urwa Police immediately registered a case under various sections and launched an investigation.

Upon learning that the robbers had stolen a car, they quickly disseminated the information through wireless communication. The abandoned car was found near the Mulki bus stand. CCTV footage from the area showed the suspects boarding a KSRTC bus towards Mangaluru. Inquiries with the KSRTC officials revealed that the four suspects had inquired about buses heading to Bengaluru. Acting on this lead, the police tracked the bus heading towards Bengaluru and coordinated with the bus conductor. As the bus was on its way to Bengaluru, the police informed the Superintendent of Police of Hassan district. The bus was intercepted near Sakleshpur of Hassan district, and the suspects were apprehended by the DySP and his team.

The police recovered all the stolen items, including the gold and diamond ornaments, watches, and cash.

The arrested individuals were identified as Raju Singwania (24) from Guna, Mayur (30) from Bhopal, Bali (22) from Ashoknagar, and Vikki (21) from Guna, all hailing from Madhya Pradesh.