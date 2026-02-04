Karnataka Legislature Passes Resolution Against Centre’s VB Gram G Act, 2025

BENGALURU: The special session of legislature assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Union Government to immediately repeal the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen), 2025 citing it to be a threat to the federal system. The resolution stated VB GRAM G caused enormous burden on the State exchequer and strongly urged the Union Government to repeal the VB GRAM G repeal in order to protect Karnataka’s rural people.

However, the main opposition party-the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout.

The resolution was passed after a lengthy discussion of 6 hours and 51 minutes and 17 members participated in the discussion. A resolution was moved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and after a thorough discussion, the session passed the resolution demanding the Centre to repeal VB GRAM G. The resolution stated the VB GRAM G is against decentralization of powers and curtailing the powers and rights of gram panchayats. The resolution asked the Union Government to reinstate Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in its original form.

The resolution passed by the Karnataka legislature will be sent for President Droupadi Murmu and also to the Union Government.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated “The resolution introduced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on VB GRAM G is a valid one. We will fight against this legislation the same way the protests forced the Union Government to revoke farm laws.”

Congress MLA Roopakala termed VB GRAM G would create employment opportunities in coming days while under NREGA helped generate employment during drought to construct lakes, water bodies and helped women in availing jobs.

Congress MLA B.R. Patil doubted "What's the guarantee that VB GRAM G will not clip powers of the State Government when powers gram panchayats will have their powers curtailed?”

Legal advisor to CM and Congress MLA A.S. Ponnanna, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge spoke in support of the resolution.