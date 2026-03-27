Karnataka Launches Campaign Distinguishing MGNREGA, VB-G RAM scheme

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has launched a statewide awareness campaign to highlight key differences between the MGNREGA and the VB-G RAM G scheme.

As part of the initiative, nearly 95,000 letters are being sent to current and former Gram Panchayat representatives across Karnataka, with thousands dispatched daily. Officials expressed concerns over the impact of recent changes on rural livelihoods and Panchayat autonomy.

"MGNREGA is not just a scheme-it is a legal guarantee that has protected the dignity and livelihoods of millions of rural families. Any shift away from its rights-based framework raises serious concerns for workers, particularly women, and for the future of decentralised governance," the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj said.

According to a statement from the minister's office, the campaign aims to create awareness among grassroots representatives about the legal and rights-based framework of MGNREGA, as well as the structural and implementation changes under the VB-G RAM G scheme.

It will also focus on the implications of these changes for rural employment and Panchayat functioning, it said.

The minister noted that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act has played a transformative role in rural India by ensuring livelihood security and strengthening local economies.

He further expressed concern that recent changes could alter the nature of the programme and affect the ability of rural workers to access guaranteed employment.

"Gram Panchayats are the backbone of our democracy. It is important that their decision-making powers and autonomy are not diluted. Strengthening local governance must remain central to any rural development policy," he added.

The letters being sent to representatives outline the differences between the two frameworks and encourage informed engagement at the grassroots level, the statement said.

The minister emphasised that protecting constitutional values, safeguarding rural workers' rights, and preserving the spirit of decentralised governance remain key priorities.

He called upon elected representatives and citizens to stay informed and actively participate in discussions shaping rural development.

According to the central government, the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, which has replaced MGNREGA, provides 125 days of wage employment for rural workers.

The VB-G RAM G scheme aims to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.