Karnataka: Kumaraswamy urges immediate rain damage releif measures

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the landslide site in Shiruru village, Ankola Taluk on Saturday, and called on the state government to take immediate and effective measures to address the extensive rain damage in the region."We have experienced unprecedented rainfall, resulting in significant destruction to houses, loss of lives and livestock, and severe damage to infrastructure. Crops have also been badly affected. The state government must act swiftly; merely conducting video conferences is not enough," Kumaraswamy stated.The Minister emphasized the need for elected representatives to visit affected areas to boost the morale of the local population. "When people see their representatives, it instills confidence that their issues will be addressed," he added.Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy mentioned the government’s response to the landslide in Kodagu, where they provided houses worth Rs 10 lakh each to the displaced families. "We had provided 1,000 houses," he noted.During his visit, family members of Jagannath Naik, who was present in the canteen ravaged by the landslide, approached Kumaraswamy, expressing their concerns over his unknown whereabouts. Jagannath, the brother-in-law of Laxman Naik who ran the canteen, had been assisting Laxman’s family when the landslide struck. It is feared that Jagannath, along with Laxman’s family, perished in the disaster.The family alleged that search operations were not being conducted at the canteen's location. Jagannath's daughters and son-in-law appealed to Kumaraswamy for assistance in locating his body. The Minister listened to their plea and assured them that efforts would be made to find Jagannath’s body and provide a job to the family.