Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Meets DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Eventually, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited-a leading Biopharmaceuticals enterprise, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to discuss with him the steps needed to meet the rising infrastructure of the city face to face. She also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru over the city's infrastructure demands.

Prior to her meeting with D.K. Shivakumar, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw took to social media platform to post several issues on deteriorating infrastructure of Bengaluru city over the last couple of months and an unhappy Shivakumar hit back at Kiran Mazumdar Shaw accusing of having “personal agenda.” The meeting between Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and D.K. Shivakumar took place at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru city on Tuesday.

The meeting between D.K. Shivakumar and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw assumed significance since Biocon Founder took to social media platform to draw the attention of the deteriorating infrastructure of Bengaluru city over a couple of months.

One of her social media posts aimed at ruling Congress government in Karnataka was “I am puzzled about why the political leadership is not showing the political urgency to fix our city (problems) and make it world class. It doesn’t take more than a focus in terms of budgetary allocation and execution.”

When his attention was drawn to her posts by media persons, Shivakumar, a couple of days back, stated “They have personal agenda. We will tackle all this.” Besides, the Bengaluru incharge Minister accused her of “tarnishing the image of the State and the country by social media posts.”

After visiting D.K. Shivakumar, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw met Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil at his residence in Bengaluru, Patil stated the Biocon Founder and Executive Chairperson said she had come to extend an invitation for a family event.

During the course of the meeting, the Minister “We exchanged views on addressing the rising infrastructure needs of our global city, strengthening the innovation ecosystem and advancing Karnataka’s growth through technology and research.”

