Karnataka is 5th Top Corrupt State in The Country, Said Upa Lokayukta

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress government in Karnataka came under fire from principal opposition party-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa statement of prevalence of about 63 percent “corruption” in the State and the “corruption” figures take Karnataka to stand among the top 5 “corrupt” States of the country. The statement by Justice Veerappa came at a book release function in Bengaluru on Wednesday while his statement was picked-up by BJP leaders on Thursday to target the State Government.

At the function held at Advocates Association in Bengaluru, Veerappa stated the neighbouring State of Kerala is having “corruption” of about 10 percent in government services while the State reports a “corruption” of about 63 percent. Continuing on “prevailing “corruption,” Veerappa stated “Corruption is rampant in almost all government departments” and cautioned “If immediate steps are not initiated to tackle the problem, then corruption would reach dangerous levels in coming days.”

While pressing for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the prevalence of rampant corruption, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok stated “The Judges themselves have become witnesses to corruption.”

He alleged there isa Rs 25 lakh commission to allot one acre of farmland to the beneficiaries, an amount of Rs 20 lakh commission for bar licenses, Rs 90 crore scam has allegedly taken place in installation of transformers among others.

“No matter which State faces an election, Karnataka becomes an ATM (for the Congress party) to fund election expenses,” Ashok said and alleged “Rs 300 crore has been transferred from Karnataka to Bihar Assembly elections.”

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy told reporters “There is an authentication (on corruption) because Veerappa is a justice. This government cannot say it is wrong. They have to accept this. If you are accepting this, you are unfit to continue as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.”