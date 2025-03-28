Karnataka Information Commissioner Arrested for Alleged Bribery

Kalaburagi: The Lokayukta police on Thursday arrested State Information Commissioner (Kalaburagi) Ravindra Gurunath Dhakappa for allegedly accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe.



According to sources, the arrest followed a complaint by Saibanna Nasi, editor of a monthly publication, who had filed petitions related to 107 RTI queries, all of which were dismissed, leading to his blacklisting.



Sources claim Dhakappa had demanded ₹3 lakh in exchange for issuing a favorable order that would aid Saibanna in the appeal process. On Thursday, after ₹1 lakh was transferred to an account, Lokayukta police swiftly arrested Dhakappa and launched an investigation.



The operation was conducted under the supervision of Lokayukta SP B.K. Umesh, with DySP Geeta Benal and her team leading the arrest. Further investigations are underway.



