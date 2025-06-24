Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwar’s Comment Triggers Political Buzz

BAGALKOT: One after another, statements, videos, and audio clips of Congress leaders have been surfacing in recent days, stirring fresh political ripples and giving the BJP fresh ammunition to target the ruling party. The latest in the series is a comment by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar during his visit to Bagalkot on Monday, a video of which went viral on Tuesday.

Parameshwar was speaking at the inauguration of a new fire department building in the district. The event was attended by Badami MLA Bheemsen, Excise Minister, and Bagalkot district in-charge R B Timmapur, among others.

“Prepare a big project worth Rs 1,000 crore. Bheemsen (MLA) looks shocked at the amount! Prepare a Badami town development project and send it to the Centre. We do not have money, Siddaramanna (CM Siddaramaiah) doesn’t have money,” Parameshwar said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Continuing in a lighter vein, he added, “We have already given you everything—rice, pulses, oil and all.” Repeating the word ‘Yenne’ (Kannada for oil, but also a colloquial term for alcohol), the Minister turned to Excise Minister Timmapur and quipped, “He is here,” prompting laughter and audible comments from the audience about rising alcohol prices.

Parameshwar later added that a Rs 1,000 crore proposal to the Centre could facilitate both protection works and beautification of the town.

The Minister’s remarks have drawn attention at a time when the Congress is grappling with growing dissent within its own ranks and is under fire from the opposition.

Last week, an audio clip of Aland MLA B R Patil emerged, in which he alleged corruption in the distribution of houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. This was followed by a strongly worded letter from Minister H K Patil to the Chief Minister, expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in cases related to illegal mining.

Adding to the discomfiture, Kagwad MLA Raju Kage on Monday publicly criticised the government’s functioning, describing it as a “complete failure,” and said he was considering stepping down from his post.